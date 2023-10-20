MKT Advisors LLC Sells 213 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MKT Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.85. 1,459,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,466,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.66 and its 200 day moving average is $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market cap of $259.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

