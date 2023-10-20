Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Trimmed by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641,874 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,134,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,162,512. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $78.59. The firm has a market cap of $87.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 56.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

