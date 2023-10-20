Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.59

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.59 ($1.51) and traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.37). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 113.40 ($1.39), with a volume of 171,333 shares changing hands.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £206.48 million, a P/E ratio of -940.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.