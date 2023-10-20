Motive Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Motive Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for 3.4% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 887.6% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 224,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,318. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $81.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

