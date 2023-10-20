Motive Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Motive Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 50.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Motive Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Motive Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,292,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,892,000 after acquiring an additional 46,628 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 241,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $47.42. 1,842,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,320. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

