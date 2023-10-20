Murphy Canyon Acquisition (NASDAQ:MURFU) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $16.36. 2,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 2,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Canyon Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,262,000.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Company Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

