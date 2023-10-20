NEAR Protocol Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $993.58 million and approximately $40.43 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00003398 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00021684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00010627 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000741 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 986,506,769 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 986,173,488 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 0.99797742 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 298 active market(s) with $32,339,932.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

