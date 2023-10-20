Nervos Network (CKB) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.62 Million

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $109.07 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,515.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00215641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.77 or 0.00813231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00013164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.73 or 0.00524822 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00051821 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00180471 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 43,276,615,995 coins and its circulating supply is 42,625,510,746 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

