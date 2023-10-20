Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Trading Down 1.1%

Next 15 Group plc (LON:NFG – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 618 ($7.55) and last traded at GBX 623 ($7.61). Approximately 284,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 220,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 630 ($7.70).

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.71) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($17.59) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £615.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,378.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 609.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,769.23%.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

