NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.06. 7,350,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,621,036. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

