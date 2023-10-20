NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.45

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.45 and last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 2472186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

