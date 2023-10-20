Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) PT Raised to $19.00 at Piper Sandler

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

OSBC stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.62. The company had a trading volume of 127,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. Old Second Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $608.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

