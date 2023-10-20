Orbler (ORBR) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $48.29 million and approximately $154,187.50 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbler has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000802 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orbler Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

