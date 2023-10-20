Orchid Price Hits $0.0621 (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Orchid has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $59.80 million and $4.85 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00019196 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014268 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,728.11 or 1.00013213 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00012471 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

