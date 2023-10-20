O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,262,904,000 after buying an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after buying an additional 261,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $935,370,000 after purchasing an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $989.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $11.14 on Friday, reaching $909.53. 155,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,289. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $930.79 and a 200-day moving average of $926.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $729.59 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

