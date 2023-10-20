Origin Asset Management LLP Has $52.45 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Origin Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 20.6% of Origin Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $52,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.75. 6,306,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,071,279. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $475.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.4724 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 24.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

