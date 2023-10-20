Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.90

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 342043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FNA shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.95.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.96 million. Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,091,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,846,000 after purchasing an additional 127,918 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 94.4% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,136,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,400 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paragon 28 by 64.8% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,788,000 after purchasing an additional 801,677 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 21.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,385,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,694,000 after purchasing an additional 241,317 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Paragon 28 by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 179,859 shares during the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paragon 28

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

