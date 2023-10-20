Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Position Reduced by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,570,000 after buying an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.14.

NYSE:PH traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $370.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,238. The company has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $258.89 and a one year high of $428.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.13 and its 200-day moving average is $372.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.00%.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,569. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

