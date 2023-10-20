Parks! America (OTCMKTS:PRKA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of Parks! America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.29. Parks! America shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 46,600 shares changing hands.
Parks! America Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.
Parks! America Company Profile
Parks! America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and operating local and regional theme parks and attractions in the United States. It owns and operates three Wild Animal Safari theme parks located in Pine Mountain, Georgia; Strafford, Missouri; and Bryan/College Station, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Parks! America
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Parks! America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parks! America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.