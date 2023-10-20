Patron Partners LLC Acquires 311 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patron Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. TD Cowen increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.26.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $6.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.91. 104,136,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,170,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $678.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

