Patron Partners LLC Buys 56 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,921,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in BlackRock by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $619.19. The company had a trading volume of 370,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,390. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $570.94 and a 12 month high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $668.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $679.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.15 EPS for the current year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

