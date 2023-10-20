Patron Partners LLC Buys New Position in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OACP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OACP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA OACP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 7,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,077. OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $23.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48.

OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Core Plus Bond ETF (OACP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to debt securities of any maturity while applying special consideration to values-based and proprietary impact criteria. OACP was launched on Mar 30, 2022 and is managed by Oneascent.

