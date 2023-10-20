Patron Partners LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 97,501.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $664,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.62.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Elevance Health stock traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $456.76. The company had a trading volume of 602,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,042. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.76. The company has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.53 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

