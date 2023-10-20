Patron Partners LLC Sells 900 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,825,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,789,396 shares during the period. Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $239,338,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,319.5% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $135.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,572,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,739. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its 200 day moving average is $140.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.89 and a one year high of $147.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.