Patron Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Patron Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,693,646,000 after acquiring an additional 242,549,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,087,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,302,000 after buying an additional 28,727 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $2.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $357.14. The stock had a trading volume of 47,447,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,501,984. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $366.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.22. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

