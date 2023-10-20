Patron Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Patron Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.35.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $149.04. 2,454,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,760. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.70 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.