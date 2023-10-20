Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.98. 1,443,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,333. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $42.98 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.