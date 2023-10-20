Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.39

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.39 and last traded at $24.60, with a volume of 15978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.
Persimmon Trading Down 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79.
Persimmon Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.4535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th.
About Persimmon
Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services under the FibreNest brand; and timber frame, insulated wall panels, and roof cassettes under the brand Space4.
