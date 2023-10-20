Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,389,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,896,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

