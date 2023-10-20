Plexus (LON:POS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.61

Plexus Holdings plc (LON:POS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 14.61 ($0.18) and traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.26). Plexus shares last traded at GBX 19.60 ($0.24), with a volume of 258,042 shares traded.

Plexus Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The company has a market capitalization of £18.58 million, a PE ratio of -264.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.32.

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides equipment and services for the oil and gas industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company principally markets POS-GRIP technology, a patented friction grip method of engineering for oil and gas field wellheads, connectors, and metal-to-metal sealings, which includes squeezing one tubular member against another in the elastic range to effect gripping and sealing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.