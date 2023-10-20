Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.09

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 5291445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC started coverage on Plug Power in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.27.

Plug Power Trading Down 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $260.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 95.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 0.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 235,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Plug Power by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 213,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

