Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $102.44 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Polymesh has traded up 66.3% against the US dollar. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $102.44 million and approximately $143.55 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Polymesh

Polymesh’s total supply is 862,098,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency . Polymesh has a current supply of 861,246,088.915379 with 733,798,237.461789 in circulation. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.

