Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 901,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,205,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.20% of Zoetis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company had a trading volume of 788,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,665. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 31.51%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,784,385.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,404 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.88.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

