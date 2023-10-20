Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $321.30 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 720,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,303,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.4% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $425.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,011. The company has a market capitalization of $329.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $440.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

