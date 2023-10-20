Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 716,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,865,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.7% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Portside Wealth Group LLC owned 0.35% of ServiceNow at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,272,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,056,257,000 after purchasing an additional 161,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $16.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $543.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,745. The company has a 50-day moving average of $566.72 and a 200-day moving average of $537.75. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $347.29 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $110.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.97.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

