Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Rating Increased to Hold at DZ Bank

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $155.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.62. 2,731,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,164,745. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.09. The company has a market cap of $350.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $126.48 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,580.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.