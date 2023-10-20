PRW Wealth Management LLC Invests $404,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 514.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,461,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Novartis by 19.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,604,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,631,000 after buying an additional 1,235,303 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,982,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,371,000 after buying an additional 279,999 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,609,000 after acquiring an additional 377,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,173,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,974,000 after acquiring an additional 180,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $95.18. The company had a trading volume of 718,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,953. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day moving average is $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $105.61.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

