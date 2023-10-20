PRW Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PRW Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,802 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 5.1% of PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. PRW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $14,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,757,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 546.3% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.7 %

QQQ stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $357.51. 44,462,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,489,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.22. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $259.08 and a 12-month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

