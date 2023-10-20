PRW Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,352 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 8.4% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $69.76. 3,338,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,823,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.62 and a 1-year high of $104.83.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Edward Jones lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

