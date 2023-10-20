Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.53.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. 337,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,681. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

