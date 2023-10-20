Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DexCom (DXCM)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) recently:

10/17/2023 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – DexCom had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leerink Partnrs.

10/16/2023 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/10/2023 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – DexCom is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2023 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $150.00 to $115.00.

9/29/2023 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $98.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/15/2023 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $154.00 to $131.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

9/6/2023 – DexCom was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/6/2023 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $175.00 to $138.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2023 – DexCom had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $153.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $86.90. 795,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,124. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.15 and a 200-day moving average of $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $77,580.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,700 shares in the company, valued at $4,709,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,126 shares of company stock worth $618,742 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 20.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

