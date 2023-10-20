Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Voya Financial (VOYA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA):
- 10/17/2023 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/16/2023 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 10/6/2023 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/5/2023 – Voya Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 9/14/2023 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
Voya Financial Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $66.09. 401,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97.
Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.
Voya Financial Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Voya Financial
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.