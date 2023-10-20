Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Voya Financial (VOYA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA):

10/17/2023 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2023 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/6/2023 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $96.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Voya Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/14/2023 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $66.09. 401,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,243,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.54 and its 200 day moving average is $70.97.

Get Voya Financial Inc alerts:

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Financial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its position in Voya Financial by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.