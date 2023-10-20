Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CME Group (CME)

CME Group (NASDAQ: CME) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/12/2023 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $197.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $215.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $224.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2023 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $247.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – CME Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – CME Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $173.00 price target on the stock.

10/3/2023 – CME Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $204.00 to $210.00.

9/6/2023 – CME Group was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $167.00.

CME Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CME traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.78. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $221.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get CME Group Inc alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. CME Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.72%.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.09, for a total transaction of $154,567.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,867.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.95, for a total value of $6,118,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,367,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,391 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.