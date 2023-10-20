Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE: NYCB):

10/10/2023 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $15.00 to $13.00.

10/10/2023 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00.

10/10/2023 – New York Community Bancorp had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $14.00.

10/5/2023 – New York Community Bancorp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – New York Community Bancorp is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. 6,106,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,910,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.92%.

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYCB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 63,418 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 71,460 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

