Record (LON:REC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.00

Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 69.90 ($0.85), with a volume of 295873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73 ($0.89).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £139.14 million, a P/E ratio of 1,216.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

