Relx (LON:REL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,615.72

Relx Plc (LON:REL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,615.72 ($31.95) and traded as high as GBX 2,915 ($35.61). Relx shares last traded at GBX 2,888 ($35.28), with a volume of 2,148,355 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.81) price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.86) to GBX 3,170 ($38.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,770 ($33.83) to GBX 2,860 ($34.93) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,270 ($39.94) price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,752.44 ($33.62).

Get Relx alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REL

Relx Trading Down 1.7 %

Relx Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,708.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,617.56. The company has a market capitalization of £53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,116.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 17 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,153.85%.

Insider Activity at Relx

In other Relx news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,604 ($31.81) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($30,216.20). 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.