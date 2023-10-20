Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 20th (ALOT, BEAM, EXP, ITI, OFIX, ROP, SMCI, SMP, SNV, SSTK)

Posted by on Oct 20th, 2023

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 20th:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $1,044.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.