Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 20th (ALOT, BEAM, EXP, ITI, OFIX, ROP, SMCI, SMP, SNV, SSTK)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, October 20th:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) was downgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $575.00 price target on the stock.

Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI). They issued a buy rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. Truist Financial Co. currently has a $1,044.00 target price on the stock.

