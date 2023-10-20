Reviewing CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) & Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX)

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 16.56% 4.08% 2.04% Dynex Capital 7.44% -0.69% -0.12%

Volatility and Risk

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.6%. CareTrust REIT pays out 320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out -2,228.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CareTrust REIT and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 2 5 1 2.88 Dynex Capital 0 0 4 0 3.00

CareTrust REIT currently has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 2.29%. Dynex Capital has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 32.19%. Given Dynex Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CareTrust REIT and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 10.97 -$7.51 million $0.35 61.80 Dynex Capital $86.69 million 6.68 $143.16 million ($0.07) -152.62

Dynex Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CareTrust REIT. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Dynex Capital on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

