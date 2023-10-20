RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires 801 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7,281.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.3% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 8,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.93.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DE traded down $4.96 on Friday, reaching $376.41. The company had a trading volume of 463,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,034. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $397.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.22 by $1.98. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 33.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.96%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

