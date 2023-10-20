RFP Financial Group LLC Buys 1,451 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IJR stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,922,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,527. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.96 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

